No. 1 Pick Cam Ward Embraces Leadership Role As Titans Rookie QB
After being selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Miami Hurricanes star quarterback Cam Ward's career with the Tennessee Titans is now in full swing. Following the team's rookie mini camp, he took the time to talk to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.
Cam Ward On First Day With Titans:
"From learning the custodian's name, (people on the cafeteria). We have a great building, the front office. I am excited to get the journey going with the team we have, the group we have. I am ready to get the wheels rolling."
Cam Ward On Practicing As An NFL Quarterback:
"It felt great. It felt good to throw the ball and get the timing down with the receivers... I still have a lot of stuff to get better on. I don't know the whole playbook yet, but I know the majority of it to go play a game. But I know I have a lot more work to do, and I am willing to do it."
Cam Ward On Being Professional:
"I (want people to know) I am all about business. I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones, and I want to be a good teammate at the end of the day. I want to win a lot of football games in my career, and I am excited to be around good vets like (Calvin) Ridley, good guys up front like Lloyd (Cushenberry) and JC (Latham) and those guys. I am excited, and ready to get to work."
Cam Ward On Being A Leader:
"I want to be a leader. I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to lift everybody back up. I am surrounded by a great group of guys. But at the end of the day, I am only one job. I have one job to do and that is play quarterback. Everybody else has a lot of other jobs."
