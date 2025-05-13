Jackson Cantwell Explains Why The Miami Hurricanes: 'Relationships Won out at the End'
Just by the reaction of Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes have landed one of the best players the program has recruited in quite some time.
Five-star plus offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell will take his talents to Coral Gables to learn, grow, and produce under Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
He explained why he choose the Hurricanes after his long awaited commitment.
"I think relationships won out in the end, Cantwell said after committing. I mean, I know coach Mirabal and coach Cristobal, coach Mirabal's right over here, they've spent so much time recruiting me over the past year. I mean, they've spent so much time checking in with me. They're texting me every day. We've talked so much about offensive line development and what my potential there is at the U. And I think, like, their history with guys like, I mean, Penei Sewell, Francis Mauigoa, and some of those guys from recent years. I just feel like it's a place that I could develop and be something great. And even if, like, if football doesn't go my way, I like Coral Gables a lot. I like the university, and I'd love to go study there as well."
Cantwell has a wonderful head on his shoulder and understands that while NIL does play a factor, the Hurricanes still have a ton to offer.
The Hurricanes, with this commitment, have jumped back into the top ten 2026 class as Cantwell will be the team's tenth commitment of the class.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)