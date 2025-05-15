Cam Ward Pushed For Titans To Sign Former Hurricanes Teammate Xavier Restrepo
Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was widely considered the top prospect and undoubtedly the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. He ultimately ended up being selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, as was predicted by just about everyone on the planet leading up to draft day. However, his top target while at The U, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, ended up going undrafted after a poor 40-yard dash time at their Pro Day drove down his draft stock despite him rewriting the Hurricanes' record books. Following the NFL Draft, Restrepo was reunited with Ward when he signed with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent.
Many had predicted that Restrepo would land in Tennessee after going undrafted due to his on-and-off-field relationship with his former quarterback. It makes all the sense in the world, being that they already have proven chemistry, and the organization likely wanting to get off on the right foot and make their new franchise quarterback happy. It turns out it went beyond that, and the duo wasn't just reunited because the team thought it was a good idea. Ward recently said in a press conference that he personally pushed for the Titans to sign his former teammate. Not only that, he also brought this up to every team he talked to during the pre-draft process.
“I did push for him,” Ward said. “Every team that I visited with, I pushed for him. He’s one of the best route runners in college football last year. First-team all-conference. He’s an All-American. He’s never lost in man coverage. … Why wouldn’t we push for him?”
Restrepo will now work to earn himself a spot on the Titans' 53-man roster. However, we'd expect him to have a leg up thanks to his relationship with Ward. The duo could end up terrorizing the AFC South together for a long time.
