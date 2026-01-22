Four Miami Hurricanes Players Declare for the NFL Draft

The dust has settled from the National Championship game, and while the Miami Hurricanes' coaching staff is back on the road for recruiting, some of their original recruits are preparing for a new journey.

The Hurricanes are expected to lose many quality starters to the NFL Draft over the next few days, and the first few have already announced their decision.

1. OL, Anez Cooper

Many will know Cooper for being the funny, outspoken player on the team, as well as for his two false starts against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl; however, he was a dominant player alongside Francis Mauigoa over the past two seasons.

The veteran had an outstanding season and is projected as a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cooper is first of many Canes who are expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. OL, Markel Bell

Markel Bell makes it official as

he announces he is entering the 2026 NFL Draft.



Go be great @Iammarkelbell #GoCanes #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2YhHQz3JRD — Rollo (@SportsRollo) January 21, 2026

Many wanted him to return for one more year, but his physical attributes have attracted many at the Pro Level, and the 6-foot-9 offensive tackle is ready for his moment.

He has the physical athletic ability to play all over the line, but at his best, he is a tackle. With the training of Alex Mirabal, he could be a day two pick depending on the need.

3. DB Keionte Scott

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING🚨🚨🚨



The best DB in the nation, Keionte Scott makes it official and enters the NFL Draft.



This season Scott finished with



Here are **Keionte Scott**'s key defensive stats for the 2025 college football season (Miami Hurricanes):



🙌64 tackles

🙌42 solo… pic.twitter.com/MhulScFhgd — Rollo (@SportsRollo) January 22, 2026

One of the biggest risers of the season was Scott. The former Auburn players took his play to another level as a Cane and finished the season as one of the best defensive players in the country.

Scott finished the season with 42 solo tackles, two interceptions (both returned for pick-6s), and five pass deflections. Scott is projected as a third-round pick in this class and one of the top DBs to come off the board.

4. LB Wesley Bissainthe

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



Miami Hurricanes veteran linebacker Wesley Bissainthehas officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.



In his career at Miami Bissainthe produced



🙌204 Tackles

🙌5.0 Sacks

🙌1 FF

🙌 1 PD

🙌2 INT



Bissainthe, a four-year starter and key leader on Miami's defense,… pic.twitter.com/WU0CVron1h — Rollo (@SportsRollo) January 22, 2026

Bissainthe is a four-year starter for the Canes who witnessed the team's progression at the start of the Mario Cristobal era. It also helps that he was a believer in Cristobal, and his play showed it.

He finishes his career with 204 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, and two interceptions.

More Hurricanes are expected more to enter the draft.

Justice Sandle is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: