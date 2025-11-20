From All-American Returner to Miami's Most Reliable Weapon
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes started the season with endless depth at their receiver position. Malachi Toney, CJ Daniels, Joshisa Trader, and others were ready to make a mark, but one was in a different position.
The Hurricanes had grabbed Keelan Marion from the transfer portal after his All-American season as a returner at BYU. This season for the Hurricanes, that role has belonged to the superstar freshman, but Marion still found his way into the starting rotation as a receiver.
Now, the former All-American returner has turned into Miami's most reliable option at the receiver position.
"He's been great. He's been great. The neat thing about the offense is, we're getting better and better," Head coach Mario Cristobal said about Marion. "But again, Coach Dawson, really smart, hard-working dude that just knows ball, and we're two things. Obviously, we're doing some things to help ourselves, but we're also getting the right guys on the field, right? Players overplay all the time, right? That's how it works.
"But Keelan has been one of those guys, and he attracts a lot of attention now because of his ability to create separation, make explosive plays, contested catches. On special teams, he hasn't gotten loose yet, but he's been close. He's been a great player for us the entire year. Unbelievable energy and attitude. I mean, he really brings a fire to him that gets everybody else just lit up and fired up, and he's another guy every single day. Attitude with him is just always, it's always up there. He's always going to bring the right type of mentality to practice and a game day. So love to see him have the success he's having. We expect him to continue to get even better."
Over his past three games, he has broken out to be the Hurricanes' top receiver. He is averaging five catches and nearly 100 yards a game. He has become Carson Beck's most targeted player, with CJ Dainels being held out, and he continues to grow as one of the most explosive players on the team.
Nothing has changed for him; he has just kept his head down, and when the ball comes his way, he makes a play.
Really just keep my head down, going to work, coming in here, putting in the extra time, and before practicing at the practice and stuff like that," Marion said. "Just, you know what I'm saying? Keep keeping the routine and keeping a routine in a routine."
Now the focus is on Virginia Tech, where the Canes aim to win out and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
