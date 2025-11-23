Game Time Announced for Miami's Final Game of the Season Against Pitt
It all comes down to the final game of the season for No. 13 Miami, as they will be on the road for the final game of the season against the Pitt Panthers.
Both teams are looking for a spot in the ACC Championship game this season, which will likely be the only way for an ACC team to reach the College Football Playoff.
Now the game time is set, and it will be an early game to see what will play out for the Hurricanes' future.
In the first meeting since 2022, the Hurricanes and Panthers are set to face off on ABC at Noon Eastern on Nov. 29.
Mario Cristobal after Virginia Tech Win...
On the Offensive and Defensive Execution against the Hokies...
"To come out and go right down the field, it just kind of continued to get better offensively, you know, for the last several weeks, and I think it was just carryover from that"You know, the only thing that we'd like to clean up, you like to stay aggressive and not completely, I would say, take the energy away from the team of your team, but it got chippy out there on both sides, and there were some things that we hurt ourselves with. a couple of big plays, if you could take those away, obviously, we have a really good defensive day "We gave up some runs today. You know, they came from the well, they ran hard, got to give them credit. And we missed some tackles. But all in all, it's just that we've had control of the game from the beginning, all the way to the end, and really proud of our guys."
On Being aggressive at the end...
I mean, if people are gonna play main coverage and load the box, it's not fair to, our players. It just kind of sit there and run it in there and, you know, get to get two and three free hitters on your guys, so we're gonna stay aggressive. We only had I got, eight possessions. I mean, we feel like, you know, you almost didn't even get to play an entire game, so when you have eight possessions, you take advantage of them, I think we scored on six of eight, and the two would score on. I know we had an Aaron snap. We thought we had hurricadence, and the other one a holding penalty. And we were really were clicking really well. And then we had on one of the field goals, I know that Carson was trying to get the ball to Malachi, and felt like the wind just kind of took that one and buried it, but a lot of stuff a lot of good stuff, a lot of stuff to work on.
