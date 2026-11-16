The Miami Hurricanes are nearly at the ACC Championship game, and with a win, they can get their first trip to Charlotte for the first time since 2017.

However, standing in their way is a historic rival that has struggled in recent weeks. Not only do the Hurricanes face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies; with a win, they are on to Charlotte, NC.

Furthermore, that knowledge has been passed through the wringer with College GameDay coming to town after last season's success.

"It is another indication of the profile of everything being elevated," Mario Cristobal said. "We are playing a great football team. The most disruptive defense in the country with explosive players on offense. We have to get our butts to work. We have to be at our best to win this game."

Cristobal understands the hype around the program, and it is supposed to be like that. Nevertheless, all attention is on the Hokies and going 1-0. He knows that everyone around the country is looking to help to stop the Canes, but he and the rest of his staff and players have to be at there best regardless of the situation.

"They will have everything and all the signals and all the data," Cristobal said of Duke sharing information with Virginia Tech. "Every week you are playing against more than one staff. That is the most awesome part about November. You have to push yourself as a coaching staff to find ways to win."

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at No. 6 Miami

Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: Saturday, Nov. 31, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15

Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.

Last time out, Hokies: VT found themselves in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and gave up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.

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