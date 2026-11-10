How to Watch: Duke at No. 5 Miami

Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate, Manny Diaz, and many other elements come into play when talking about this matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils.

Some say Miami stole the two-star player from the Blue Devils after leading them to the ACC Championship last season, while Diaz still tries to get a win over Miami after being its head coach before his stop in Durham, North Carolina.

Moreover, the Hurricanes have more to play for than just another ACC "playoff football" style of game. They want to get off to a good start after losing to Notre Dame on the road, while also having the chance to lock in their spot in the ACC Championship game.

Mario Cristobal on What Makes Duke Standout:

Nov 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Wilhelm Daal (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think, especially in their last two games, they've allowed a total of five points, two of them on a returned, you know, extra point that was blocked and run back,” Cristobal said about Duke. “Just playing really physical. They play really fast and physical on both sides of the ball, and their levels of communication on defense are impressive. They get there, they get there in a hurry. It's an experienced group. All those guys have I don't know how many starts we counted up in the secondary but it's tremendous.

“You know a lot of movements and pressures so the communication levels have to be high. I think on the offensive side you know we the running back is obviously a great player. Um, the offensive line probably doesn't get enough credit. sacks all year. They're physical. They finish blocks. They run their feet through contact. Their tight ends are explosive. Big guys, their wide receivers are explosive playmakers. Their quarterback is one of the best ones in the country as well. Just an extremely well-balanced team, very talented team that's playing at a high level.”

More from Cristobal on Duke:

How to Watch: Duke at No. 5 Miami

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Who: Duke (7-2, 6-1 ACC) vs Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, Noon. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 16-5.

Last meeting: Two years ago, the Hurricanes saw the Blue Devils at home drop 53 points on them thanks to Cam Ward and what he was able to do. However, Duke also scored 32 points, hinting at what could happen this season if things don't tighten up more.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes failed to come back against Notre Dame with a controversial call, losing the first game of the season 31-24 to the Fighting Irish.

Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devils dominated rival NC State 41-3, keeping up another defensive performance that has limited the opponent's scoring. They have only allowed five points in the last two games, with Nate Sheppard being an all-around superstar weapon.

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