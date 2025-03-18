Hurricanes in the NFL: Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal with Miami Dolphins
The former Miami Hurricane first-round pick returns home after bouncing around a few teams since joining the NFL ranks in 2018.
Per multiple reports, Artie Burns has reached a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins after spending the last two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
In 90 NFL games over eight seasons, Burns has recorded four interceptions along with 38 passes defensed. Since 2018, he has allowed an opponent rating of 124.3 when targeted.
The only issue is that it hasn't really pained out after Burns sustained a torn ACL and spent that whole year on injured reserve in 2020. Since then he has been on three differnet teams but an oputiry is still a chance to show that his first-round grade was worth it.
Hurricanes in the NFL: Linebacker Denzel Perryman Signs One-Year $3.65 Million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly inked linebacker Denzel Perryman to a one-year extension on Wednesday. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the former pro-bowl linebacker returns to Los Angeles on a $3.65 million deal.
Perryman was a massive part of the linebacker room last season. He finished the year with 55 tackles, one sack, and 2.5 stuffs. The Chargers struggled to stay healthy in the linebacker room and Perryman will be used as a key piece for depth and as a veteran voice around the locker room to aid the young linebackers that are in the room.
The former second-round pick for the Chargers in 2015, Perryman will now be in his second season in his second stint with the team. He has over 700 career tackles and 7.5 sacks. He will likely be a backup for most of the season and was coming off an injury during the middle of last year before he injured himself against the Houston Texans in the Wildcard round.
He suffered a torn elbow ligament that would end his '24-'25 campaign. With another year in the league, he continues to be a reliable player that any team could use.
