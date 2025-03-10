Hurricanes in the NFL: Braxton Berrios Signs 1-Year Deal with the Houston Texans
NFL free agency started quickly for the former Miami Hurricane wide receiver as the Houston Texans snagged Braxton Berrios in the first few minutes of free agency.
Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Texans and Berrios have agreed to a It’s a one-year deal worth $2 million.
This move also indicates that Houston does not expect receiver Tank Dell to play anytime soon after Dell suffered multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap in the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans are also set to acquire Christian Kirk in a trade with the Jaguars when the new league year opens on Wednesday. They will join Nico Collins in the Houston receiving corps as questions about what happens with veteran free agents Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods still loom.
Berrios tore his ACL in his sixth appearance for the Dolphins last season. He did not catch a pass in those appearances but was working as a kickoff and punt returner.
Berrios has 134 catches for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns for his career. He has also run for four scores and he has one kickoff return touchdown.
