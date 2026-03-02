Browns-Texans Trade Grades: C.J. Stroud Loses Another Starting Offensive Lineman

The Texans and Browns have started the post- NFL combine week off with a bang.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the two sides have agreed to terms on a trade that will send right tackle Tytus Howard from Houston to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick. In addition, Howard will receive a new three-year, $63 million contract extension.

Here’s a look at what the move means for both clubs.

Why the Browns won the trade

The Browns are adding an experienced veteran to their offensive line. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Browns entered the 2026 offseason with five question marks along the offensive line, as the entirety of their starting five in LT Cam Robinson, LG Joel Bitonio, C Ethan Pocic, RG Wyatt Teller and RT Jack Conklin are set to become free agents in the coming weeks.

This move solves at least one of the gaps.

As Rapoport pointed out , new head coach Todd Monken said this week in Indianapolis that one of Cleveland’s biggest priorities this offseason is to improve the offensive line. The Browns allowed 51 sacks in 2025, the seventh-most in the NFL, and the addition of Howard—now under contract for the foreseeable future—gives them a boost in pass protection. He posted a 77.1 pass blocking grade last year, according to PFF , the 17th-best among 89 qualifying tackles.

Howard also brings plenty of positional versatility, having taken snaps at right tackle and both guard spots for Houston in 2025.

Whomever the Browns decide to trot under center, they’ll now be better protected than they were a season ago.

Browns grade: B+

Texans sell off offensive line talent at the expense of C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud ended the 2025 season on a rough note. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

This is the second consecutive offseason in which Houston has traded a cornerstone of its offensive line in exchange for mid-round draft capital, having sent former left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders for a fourth-rounder last March.

To Houston’s credit, they’ve attempted to fill the holes through the draft. They selected Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota in the second round last spring, plugging him into C.J. Stroud’s blindside. The year before, the Texans used their second-rounder on right tackle Blake Fisher. The Howard trade opens the door for the former Notre Dame stalwart to build on his 15 career starts.

That said, this is a significant bet on projection. Houston is now relying on two sub-25-year-olds at the tackle positions to try to keep Stroud upright during an all-important fourth NFL season for the quarterback.

All in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Texans grade: C-

