Hurricanes Legend Michael Irvin Reveals How Much Coach Mario Cristobal Wanted Him At Practice

A spirit like Michael Irvin's is infectious. A personality like Irvin's is contagious. Being around Irvin in a football setting is a moth to a flame. The passion Irvin exudes for Miami Hurricanes football leaks onto anyone in his vicinity.
Hurricanes fans are familiar with Irvin's love for the Hurricanes but no one is going to understand the impact of his presence more than head coach Mario Cristobal. Irvin was able to win a national championship as a player during his senior season at Miami in 1987. Irvin was drafted to the Cowboys in 1988 wile Cristobal began his collegiate football career at Miami in 1989.
Cristobal also went on to win a championship at Miami. He actually went on to contribute to a pair of national championship-winning Hurricanes teams from 1989 to 1992. No one will understand what kind of energy the University of Miami football team needs like Cristobal and Irvin. Cristobal knew he needed at practice as soon as they were ready for him.
Cristobal wanted to pay for Irvin's travels
There seemed to be nothing Cristobal wouldn't do to get Irvin into Coral Gables for a practice. The legendary wide receiver appeared on the Lamar Thomas Show Wednesday evening to deliver a story about Cristobal that exemplifies how good of a fit Cristobal is for this Hurricanes team.
"When coach [Cristobal] called me he said 'man, I just need you here. I need you here.' Coach even said 'I'll take care of your flights man, you got to come'. Coach I'll take care of my flights don't worry I'll be there. If you say you need me, I need to be needed. It gives us all a sense of being a part of something important."
Cristobal was willing to cover all of Irvin's flight expenses just to have him in the building for practice. Cristobal just wanted Irvin to be around the players because he understood what having a passionate championship-winning alumni can do for some players.
Irvin is self-aware of what he brings to the table. He cares deeply about his former school but he cares deeply about being able to speak in-person to these young players.
"How many years have we come down here and we talk to this team and we tell him how important it is and how much we support them and all of that. It's all great lip service but you got to show up and be out there and let them see you and I think that's important."- Michael Irvin on being at practice.
Cristobal keeps Irvin around as long as Irvin wants to be around the team. He's been seen dramatically reacting to Miami's biggest moments on the sideline throughout the season.
What's next for the Miami Hurricanes?
Michael Irvin knows exactly what's next for the Miami Hurricanes. His appearance on the Lamar Thomas show included explosive words of advice for the team this Saturday night at 7:30pm Eastern on ABC.
"We have to throw out everything dealing with everybody else...I don't give a damn about none of that. Our job and our goal is still in front of us. This young team we got, this great team we got, we got these young dudes, lil' Malachi Toney...young dudes but big time players...you have to learn to go into a stadium like this [Doak Campbell] and snatch their hearts."- Michael Irvin on message to players
