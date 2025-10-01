Top Three 2027 Wide Receiver Hints At Early Favorite In His Recruiting Process
One of the best wide receivers in the nation might have the Miami Hurricanes as one of his favorites early into his junior year.
6-foot-5 wide receiver Monshun Sales is having an outstanding early season, and his social media posts have hinted towards the Miami Hurricanes being a favorite in his mind as the season rolls on.
The Indianapolis, IN native went on an official visit on Sept. 20, when the Hurricanes defeated the Florida Gators 26-7 in a statement game for the country and other recruits to see.
The Hurricanes had over 100 recruits at the game, and they made a quick impression on one of the rising star receivers in the country.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.
