PFF Places Miami Hurricanes QB Van Dyke in Top 10

This week Pro Football Focus released his list of the top ten college quarterbacks going into the 2022 season. It was an interesting list to say the least, with some big names in strange places, and the Miami Hurricanes’ own snap taker, Tyler Van Dyke, came in at No. 10 on the list.

While it’s certainly an honor to make any “Top Player” list, Canes fans reading through the rankings will have a hard time not asking themselves the following question: “How is Van Dyke at the bottom of this quarterback list?”

Above Van Dyke on PFF’s signal caller hierarchy are some names that admittedly should be, such as reigning Heisman winner and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, plus Ohio State passer CJ Stroud. Beyond those two obvious names, there are some that are certainly disputable. There's South Carolina transfer Spencer Rattler after being beaten out for the starting Oklahoma job by now Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, or Coastal Carolina signal caller Grayson McCall that plays a Group of Five schedule.

Further, there are selections that are truly debatable like Pittsburgh’s Kedon Slovis (transferred from Southern California) and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (transferred from UCF).

Van Dyke had more touchdowns than all but five competitors, a better passer rating than all but four on the list, and a yardage average better than all but three. While his 2021 statistics of 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns may not be as high as Stroud’s or Young’s, he only started nine games after replacing injured starter D’Eriq King.

After breaking his collarbone, Gabriel played in just three games last year at UCF and will likely face more challenging defenses now that he’s at Oklahoma. The Big 12 may not be the SEC West, but it could dampen his usually well-padded statistics from the Group of Five level.

As for Slovis, he was sensational for USC in 2019 and 2020, making the All-Pac 12 team in the latter season. His train came off the rails in 2022, however, as he finished with almost as many interceptions (8) as touchdowns (11). Now at Pittsburgh, Slovis will duel with Van Dyke and the Canes in their regular season finale on Nov. 26.

It's no knock against Gabriel, Slovis, or any of the other quarterbacks that are higher than Van Dyke on this list, but that Miami’s man under center should be at least a little higher on the PFF totem pole.

The rankings are likely of little concern to Van Dyke or his teammates though (or anyone really, except for fans on Twitter and other social media entities who want to squabble over bragging rights).

Instead, the Hurricane’s redshirt sophomore will be focused on climbing the ACC ladder and bringing The U back to its glory days. If he lives up to the hype he built for himself last year, Van Dyke could be taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.