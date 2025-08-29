The Hurricanes' Rapid Return Man could be a Huge Factor Against Notre Dame
Miami Hurricanes fans are eagerly awaiting the season kick-off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on August 31, and rightly so. Two of the top programs this year (and in the history of college football) will meet in the next chapter of their long and storied rivalry.
The #10 Hurricanes enter that contest as the underdog and the road team, as they will travel to South Bend to battle the #6 Irish. However, it's pretty close: Most oddsmakers only favor Notre Dame by 2-3 points, which isn't a huge home-field advantage for any team... let alone one with the tradition of the golden dome.
In an early-season game that will definitely have postseason repercussions, a win for Miami would not elevate them in the polls; it could set the course for their entire year. Any small edge, or advantage could make the difference. That's why the Hurricanes return man, Keelan Marion, could be a major X-factor in the game.
Keelan Marion has the Ability to Instantly Change the Game
Marion, who transferred to Coral Gables after playing for BYU last season. Prior to that, he spent his first two years with UConn. The senior has shown ability at wide receiver, but he's considered downright dangerous as a kick returner.
Marion has 38 kickoff returns for 881 yards and two touchdowns, and 10 punt returns for 124 yards during his collegiate career. Last season, had 18 kickoff returns for 472 yards and two TDS for BYU. Entering this year, he comes in with awesome athleticism and an abundance of experience.
Much like former Miami great Devin Hester, a player like Keelan Marion can bust open a close game with one huge return. There's a very good chance that the 6-foot, 190 lb speedster will have a big impact in the Notre Dame showdown.
It will take all of Marion's tremendous talents to pull it off, however. The Irish weren't necessarily great on kick coverage last season, but they were certainly better than average. Notre Dame ranked 15th nationally in opponent punt return yards, allowing 83 yards on 20 punt returns. They finished 24th in the nation in kick return coverage.