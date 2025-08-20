Bear Digest

Bears' legend Devin Hester's son gets scholarship offer as a 7th-grader

The son of Chicago Bears' Hall of Famer Devin Hester has a scholarship offer from the University of Miami at age 12.

Richie Whitt

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Hall of Fame former player Devin Hester receives a Ring of Excellence at half time of the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
As a Hall-of-Fame kick returner for the Chicago Bears, Devin Hester was one of the fastest players in the NFL. Now his son, Dray, is also proving to be pretty quick.

This week the University of Miami extended a verbal football scholarship offer to Dray. He is 12 years old, and in the 7th grade. He will be in college football's recruiting class of 2031.

He got the official invitation from Miami coach Mario Cristobal via a FaceTime call he posted to Instagram.

On his Orlando, Florida youth team, Dray plays quarterback, running back and receiver. For his official scouting position he is listed "ATH" for athlete. Like father, like son.

Devin, who also played at Miami, carved out one of the most unique careers in NFL history. As a rookie for the Bears in 2006 he returned two kicks for touchdowns against the Rams and finished with five. He had seven more in 2007 and produced a record 20 touchdown on returns during a career that got hin enshrined into Canton last summer.

Of his 11 years in the NFL, eight were spent with the Bears. His career highlight: Returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.

From his eye-popping highlights, Dray certainly has his father's speed and uncanny change-of-direction.

Dec 9, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) returns a kick off against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

