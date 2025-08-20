Bears' legend Devin Hester's son gets scholarship offer as a 7th-grader
As a Hall-of-Fame kick returner for the Chicago Bears, Devin Hester was one of the fastest players in the NFL. Now his son, Dray, is also proving to be pretty quick.
This week the University of Miami extended a verbal football scholarship offer to Dray. He is 12 years old, and in the 7th grade. He will be in college football's recruiting class of 2031.
He got the official invitation from Miami coach Mario Cristobal via a FaceTime call he posted to Instagram.
On his Orlando, Florida youth team, Dray plays quarterback, running back and receiver. For his official scouting position he is listed "ATH" for athlete. Like father, like son.
Devin, who also played at Miami, carved out one of the most unique careers in NFL history. As a rookie for the Bears in 2006 he returned two kicks for touchdowns against the Rams and finished with five. He had seven more in 2007 and produced a record 20 touchdown on returns during a career that got hin enshrined into Canton last summer.
Of his 11 years in the NFL, eight were spent with the Bears. His career highlight: Returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.
From his eye-popping highlights, Dray certainly has his father's speed and uncanny change-of-direction.