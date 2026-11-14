Hurricanes Superstar Running Back Is Now the Standard, Miami’s All-Time Rushing Touchdown Leader

Senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. cemented his place in Miami Hurricanes history on Saturday, scoring his 36th career rushing touchdown to surpass Stephen McGuire’s long-standing program record.⁠

During No. 7 Miami’s ACC matchup against Duke at Hard Rock Stadium, Fletcher scored on a short-yardage run in the second quarter for the game's first touchdown. The touchdown capped an 8-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Hurricanes a 10-3 lead. It was the score that broke the 34-year-old mark previously held by McGuire (35 rushing touchdowns from 1989-92).⁠

Fletcher, a Fort Lauderdale native and American Heritage High School product, entered the game tied with McGuire at 35 rushing touchdowns.

Mark Fletcher Jr. holds the record for the most career rushing TDs in Miami history with 36 after this TD score vs. Duke pic.twitter.com/IPjaQVMwNh — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 14, 2026

Two weeks earlier, against North Carolina, he tied that rushing record while also breaking the program’s career total touchdown mark (rushing + receiving). He passed the shared record of 35 total touchdowns held by McGuire and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

The senior has been a consistent force for Miami under coach Mario Cristobal. He put up a strong 2025 season, including a memorable College Football Playoff run, before returning for his final year.

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He currently ranks fifth in program history with more than 2,800 career rushing yards.⁠ Fletcher is inching closer and will more than likely pass James, and James Jackson in rushing yards, which would place him third all time in rushing yards.

Fletcher’s ability to finish drives in short-yardage situations has defined much of his career. With games remaining in the 2026 season and postseason hopes still alive for the Hurricanes, the new record holder has a chance to add to his total and further separate himself in the Miami record books.

RECORD BREAKER‼️



Mark Fletcher Jr. now holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in Miami Hurricanes football history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NvbH5gLWJG — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 14, 2026

He now sits at the top of one of Miami’s most cherished record books, making it known that he is one of the best players to wear orange and green.

This story will be updated.

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