Mark Fletcher Jr. Cements His Miami Legacy in Historic Performance Against North Carolina

Mark Fletcher Jr. etched his name at the top of the Miami Hurricanes record books on Saturday, scoring his 36th total touchdown in the Hurricanes’ Halloween matchup against North Carolina.

He has officially passed Stephen McGuire and Edgerrin James for the program’s career touchdown mark.

Fletcher, the senior running back from Fort Lauderdale, entered the game with 35 career total touchdowns (33 rushing, 2 receiving), tied with the two past great Hurricanes players. His 31-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter against the Tar Heels lifted him to 36 total touchdowns, making him the sole leader in Miami history.

McGuire (1989-92) and James (1996-98) had previously shared the mark with 35 apiece.

Fletcher’s touchdown came from a screen pass to the boundary as Miami had excellent blocking that led to the explosive play.

All love for the Fletcher fam 🫶



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/XWCwINXs8o — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 1, 2026

He only had two receiving touchdowns in his career. This third one against North Carolina makes it a memorable one.

Entering Saturday, he had 414 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while helping the Hurricanes become one of the best offenses in the country.

The local product has been a steady force in the Hurricanes backfield since his true freshman season in 2023. After a standout 2025 campaign that included a College Football Playoff run, he returned for his senior year and has continued to produce as one of the ACC’s most physical and reliable runners.

Miami continues to show that they are a legit national championship contender in a year where a lot of the elite teams have stumbled early and often.

The Fort Lauderdale native and American Heritage product has been a cornerstone of Miami’s program throughout his four seasons. Fletcher was instrumental in getting Miami back into relevance and back into their winning culture.

Saturday’s record-breaking performance against a great defense, coached by one of the greatest coaches of all time, is a fitting way to cement his place among the program’s greats.

He has been the heartbeat of a program that flipped the script, turning years of frustration into a return to the Hurricanes’ winning identity.

Fletcher didn’t just produce, he helped Miami return to the standard it once set for the entire sport.

This story will be updated.

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