Key Defensive Starter Pops Up On The Injury Report For Miami

Miami Hurricanes safety Zechariah Poyser is listed as questionable for Saturday’s home game against Duke, according to the latest availability report, creating more uncertainty in the secondary as the No. 7 Hurricanes prepare for a key ACC matchup.

Poyser, the redshirt junior starting free safety, left last week’s 31-24 loss at Notre Dame with an undisclosed upper-body injury and did not return. He got hurt on the first play of the fourth quarter.

On Monday, head coach Mario Cristobal said Poyser was “doing well,” but the Thursday night report left his status up in the air heading into the noon ET kickoff on ABC at Hard Rock Stadium.

ZECHARIAH POYSER DELIVERS A HUGE HIT ON MYLAN GRAHAM



POYSER STAYS DOWN😬 pic.twitter.com/MYhnxicaWP — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 8, 2026

He did not pop up on the availability report earlier in the week, but made an appearance on Thursday night.

The Wildwood, Florida, product has started all nine games this season and enters this week with 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. He delivered one of his stronger performances against Notre Dame, playing 52 snaps and earning a 74.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

The latest availability report for Miami:

OUT

WR #1 Malachi Toney

WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

QUESTIONABLE

S #7 Zechariah Poyser

If Poyser is limited or unavailable, Miami has several options to step in.

Players who can step up in Poyser’s potential absence

Freshman JJ Dunnigan has already logged significant snaps and started several games amid secondary injuries. He has shown playmaking ability, including a pick-six at Clemson, and has been praised by teammates and coaches for his versatility and physicality across safety and nickel alignments.

Junior Dylan Day, listed as the primary backup at free safety on recent depth charts, has appeared in every game over the past two seasons and provides experience in the rotation.

Bryce Fitzgerald, a sophomore who led the team in interceptions as a freshman in 2025, offers the best option. He has spent time at corner this season due to injuries in the secondary and remains a reliable piece for defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Fitzgerald going back to his primary position can be best for everyone, as he’s the best safety the Canes have.

Bryce Fitzgerald vs Nolan James pic.twitter.com/vcwpDQHvsg — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 8, 2026

Omar Thornton is another option, despite him playing nickel all season long. His play style fits more of a safety, but you can still expect to see him play in the slot, as Hetherman loves to blitz Thornton every game.

Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC) is already navigating the absence of star wide receiver Malachi Toney while facing a Duke team (7-2, 4-2) that features a productive run game and a strong defense.

Poyser’s status will be closely watched, as his presence would help stabilize a secondary that has already dealt with major injuries throughout the year.

The Hurricanes will need clarity and production from their defensive backs to protect the goals they have laid out for themselves.

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