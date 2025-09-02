Injury Update For Star Miami Hurricanes Running Back
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes saw a successful rushing attack against No. 6 Notre Dame, but one interesting element of the game was the notable absence of one Hurricanes running back.
Sophomore Jordan Lyle looked to be the No. 1 back for the Hurricanes against No. 6 Notre Dame, but after only five carries for 11 yards, he was not seen after the first drive.
Mario Cristobal provided an injury update on the budding-star running back during his Monday press conference ahead of week two.
"He's going to be okay," Cristobal said. "He tweaked his leg for a second, but all indications that he has a full goal, even tomorrow's practice."
Lyle was in position to have a great game against the Fighting Irish and was likely due for a breakout run, but during the first drive of the game, ABC play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough said the sophomore got his ankle taped up and was in the injury tent.
He tried to make a return after getting it taped up but he did not get very far. The Canes' then turned to Mark Fletcher Jr and Marty Brown as the backs continued to pound away at the Fighting Irish defense.
"Solid," Cristobal said about his run game. "Solid to good. I mean, we were very close to popping some really big ones, and that's a matter of sustaining blocks, hat position, hat placement, finish, against a team that, again, in our opinion, was one of the top five and not the best defense in the country, that's very, very physical, and that the yards were going to be muddy, bloody tough yards, and found a way to get those.
"So really proud of the way that those guys played up front, moved the line of scrimmage, and the way that the backs ran. The backs ran really hard."
The Hurricanes production still did not take a step back. The Canes continued to pound the rock and did not look out of step. The Hurricanes have one of the best rushing attacks in the country and it showed against the Fighting Irish.
