Is Carson Beck Being Underrated?: Just A Minute
The Miami Hurricanes have another clear path to the ACC Championship game, and it starts with quarterback Carson Beck.
The expectation for him at Miami is for him to lead the Canes to their first ACC Championship while also staking a claim to a slot in the College Football Playoff. A lot is riding on Beck, and he knows that. He is consistently hard on himself, but the goal is to win, and that is all he has proven to do as a starting quarterback.
With a 24-3 record as a starter (two against Alabama and Ole Miss), the 6-foot-4 quarterback has every tool possible to be the best in the country, like he was considered heading into the 2024 season. There was some questionable play with key games pushing out of the first round, lowering his draft stock, and eventually causing his return to the collegiate level, but that does not take away his elite ability as a quarterback.
Let's get this out of the way. He will not be Cam Ward. Ward was a moment in time for the Hurricanes, and that level of quarterback play will only be seen once in a lifetime. Beck is good, but there are still levels to generational QB play. Beck has the tools to be an elite game manager, and for the Hurricanes this season, that is all they need.
That is why he is being so underrated heading into this 2025 season. Everyone is expecting Beck to be this world-breaking quarterback who is dropping 35-40 points per game, but the Hurricanes don't need that this season.
On paper, the Canes defense will be a top-20 group compared to the JV level that was played last season. Beck doesn't have to force the ball anywhere, and his receivers, hopefully, won't lead the country in drops.
The Hurricanes are also catering the offense to what he likes, similar to Ward. There will be a bit of a switch to a possible pro-style offense with him and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson working closely to maximize Beck's intangibles.
Beck could calmly throw for 4000 yards and 38 touchdowns and under 10 interceptions if given the opportunity. He could also just throw for 3500 and under 35 Tds and still be just as good. That is the beauty of Beck being underrated heading into this season. The Sky is the limit for what he can be.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.