All Hurricanes

Isaiah Horton Finds a new Home in the SEC

The former Hurricanes receiver has a new home in the SEC as he will move to the wide receiver two slot behind freshman sensation Ryan Williams.

Justice Sandle

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) reacts after catching a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) reacts after catching a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

When former Miami Hurricane Isaiah Horton entered the transfer portal, the connection between him and Alabama was strangely instant and now he has found a new home in Tuscaloosa.

Horton was positioned the be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Orange and Green, but now he will fall in behind freshman sensation Ryan Williams into the No. 2 position. A

In his sophomore season, he finished with 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he has 70 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns.

Horton is a great route runner who is also a physical body that can catch the ball from any radius. This is a great get for the Tide and another questionable loss for the Hurricanes.

More questions about who will now be the No. 1 receiver for the Hurricanes. They have picked up a strong players in former LSU receiver CJ Daniels who is coming off a good season granting injuries.

The Hurricanes have started to become aggressive in the portal on the defensive side of the ball with a lot of growing talent coming from the the wide receiver room.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Everything Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal Said After Pop-Tart Bowl Announcement

Welcome to the ACC Bill Belichick, Mario Cristobal Time is Ticking: Just a Minute

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football