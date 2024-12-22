Isaiah Horton Finds a new Home in the SEC
When former Miami Hurricane Isaiah Horton entered the transfer portal, the connection between him and Alabama was strangely instant and now he has found a new home in Tuscaloosa.
Horton was positioned the be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Orange and Green, but now he will fall in behind freshman sensation Ryan Williams into the No. 2 position. A
In his sophomore season, he finished with 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he has 70 catches for 790 yards and six touchdowns.
Horton is a great route runner who is also a physical body that can catch the ball from any radius. This is a great get for the Tide and another questionable loss for the Hurricanes.
More questions about who will now be the No. 1 receiver for the Hurricanes. They have picked up a strong players in former LSU receiver CJ Daniels who is coming off a good season granting injuries.
The Hurricanes have started to become aggressive in the portal on the defensive side of the ball with a lot of growing talent coming from the the wide receiver room.