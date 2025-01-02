Just a Minute: Quinn Ewers or Jalen Milroe in the Orange and Green?
It is not certain that these players will be available for the Miami Hurricanes once the season ends, but they are looking to make plays on a quarterback now that they have an idea of what is in their room.
Two players stand out: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Ewers is still in the College Football Playoff, with Texas recently defeating Arizona State in overtime in the game of the year. Milroe had an up-and-down season with the Crimson Tide that has likely pushed him out the door as they look toward the future with Alabama losing to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
This can also be said about Ewers who is likely playing his last few snaps for the Longhorns who are primed for a starting Arch Manning.
If Ewers does not declare for the NFL Draft, the Hurricanes will be a hot spot for many of these quarterbacks to improve their draft stocks the same way Heisman finalist and a likely top-five pick in the NFL Draft Cam Ward did.
Ewers has thrown for over 3000 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He is more of a pocket passer than Milroe which also favors the Shannon Dawson RPO style system similar to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Milroe is seen as more of a pure athlete compared to a quarterback. This season for the Tide, he had 20 rushing touchdowns, 16 passing and 11 interceptions. Milroe was also inconsistent at times and when the team needed him most in big games, he was often seen tipping off plays with his footwork.
Something that will have to be fixed instantly if he stays for another year.
Either could declare for the draft and the Hurricanes will have to continue their search but there is a strong chance that either could return for one final season and the Orange and Green could be the new threads that they have on.