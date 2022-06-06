Las Vegas Odds: Win Total Set at 8.5 for Hurricanes

LAS VEGAS – Want to try and beat the odds? Miami has a tempting opening win total to think about. It’s been difficult to project what Miami would do in recent seasons, however, so there’s much to consider.

Now, under a new regime, the Hurricanes look to retain their former glory with newly hired Head Coach Mario Cristobal at the helm of the football program. In his short tenure, the former Oregon Ducks Head Coach has assembled a high-profile staff as well as a sturdy class of incoming recruits and transfers.

That stated, will this restocking of personnel and the breakthrough of young players like Van Dyke and running back Jaylan Knighton be enough to propel the Hurricanes to a significantly better season?

Miami Hurricanes Running Back Jaylan Knighton can help lead his team to a breakout 2022 season. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It depends on whom one believes. The sharps in Las Vegas don’t think so as they have the over/under on Hurricanes wins at 8.5. Here’s why betting the over isn’t just blind optimism, however.

For starters, Miami has to like its schedule going into 2022. The Hurricanes play their first two games against perennial pushovers Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, both matchups that should see Miami running drills for most of the contest. This should be an adequate settling in period for Cristobal’s system and for Van Dyke to acclimate himself to new Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis’ playbook.

Week 3 brings arguably their most difficult test of the season in a road game at Texas A&M. Even if the Hurricanes stumble here, only one other game on the schedule provides a problem which Miami may find themselves unable to solve, and that’s their matchup at Clemson on November 19.

Both matchups are away games and against teams with elite level talent. Clemson, the FBS’ fourth ranked defense in 2021, boasts possibly the best defensive line in college football, behind first round prospects in edge rusher Myles Murphy and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Texas A&M features similar defensive talent, coming off a year where they allowed only 15.9 points per game. A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has brought in the nation’s best recruiting class as well, including ten incoming top 100 prospects, like defensive lineman Walter Nolan, who is the highest rated prospect entering the FBS next season.

One of the most intimidating scenes in college football takes place at Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As their clash with the Aggies comes earlier, it will be the first huge test for Miami’s offensive line that’s anchored by the Hurricanes’ own first round prospect, junior left tackle Zion Nelson. Nelson, who will defend Van Dyke’s blindside this year, will be counted on as a cornerstone for their front line. Joining him will be returning fifth-year senior DJ Scaife, who projects at right tackle.

Offensive line play will be a point of emphasis for Cristobal, who was an All-Big East lineman with the Hurricanes in his playing days. If these two tackles can be serviceable run blockers and hold the pocket open long enough for Van Dyke to throw deep, it should uncover a lot of options for a Hurricane offense that brings a loaded arsenal of explosive weapons to the table in 2022.

The Hurricanes offense should have plenty of opportunities to flourish under Cristobal and Gattis’ new system, as they play seven teams that ranked 79th or worse in the FBS last year for defensive efficiency (MTSU-79, Southern Miss-80, Va Tech-88, North Carolina-116, Virginia-111, Georgia Tech-112, Duke-114). There are playmakers to take advantage of those defenses.

Team touchdowns leader Jaylan Knighton returns to the backfield as Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish Jr. and incoming four-star freshman TreVonte’ Citizen compete for snaps at running back as well. With Clemson transfer Frank Ladson Jr., a former top 50 prospect, joining Key’Shawn Smith and Romello Brinson in the receivers room, Van Dyke should have a plethora of targets to choose from under coordinator Gattis, who loves to utilize multiple playmakers in his offense. The Hurricanes do need to improve on defense.

Miami will try to improve on their own mediocre defensive record from last year (51st Def. Eff.) They overhauled their roster defensively through the transfer portal, welcoming experienced UCLA transfers Mitchell Agude (edge rusher) and Caleb Johnson (inside linebacker), as well as former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Porter. They bring back tackling leader Corey Flagg Jr. at linebacker as well, which is sure to provide some stability under the transition to Cristobal’s pick for Defensive Coordinator, Kevin Steele.

Getting good production from transfer edge rusher Mitchell Agude would go a long way in helping Miami surpass the Las Vegas projected win total of 8.5. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Although coaching changes have historically come with some turbulence, Cristobal seems to be making a seamless transition so far and everyone looks like they’re on the same page. That will likely help with their schedule. Miami looks set up to have the chance at a ten-win season, barring unforeseen injuries.

If the Canes are able to upset Clemson, they may just win the ACC. Bottom line, anything less than nine wins will be a disappointment for The U. If you’re a betting fan, you should consider taking the over on Vegas’ 8.5-win line for the Hurricanes this year. We’ll get a real grasp on how good the Canes are this season when they kick off their opening weekend against Bethune Cookman University at home on Sept. 3.

