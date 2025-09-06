Live Updates: Bethune-Cookman vs. No. 5 Miami; Pregame
PREGAME:
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 5 Miami is set to face a lower in-state opponent after the instant classic to open the season against No. 6 Notre Dame, 27-24.
The Hurricanes have a ton of things to clean up after facing one of the best defenses in the country, and against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, the Canes could open the playbook up even more.
The Wildcats are coming off a loss to the FIU Panthers, giving up 223 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. This is the perfect time for some of the younger talent to show what they have for the Hurricanes, given the strength of the opponent being faced in week two.
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Bethune-Cookman: The Wildcats got run over by the FIU Panthers, dropping their first game of the season 42-9.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes started their season with the biggest win during this Mario Cristobal era, defeating No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in an instant classic.
Last Meeting: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 14, 2023, when the Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats 48-7 at Hard Rock Stadium.
