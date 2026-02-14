NBA All-Star Saturday Live Scores: Updates From Three-Point Contest, Shooting Stars, Slam Dunk

NBA All-Star Saturday features three skills events showcasing the league’s top players: the Three-Point Contest, Shooting Stars and Slam Dunk Contest. The Three-Point Contest leads things off with two-time champion Damian Lillard competing in the event while rehabbing his Achilles injury this season. The Shooting Stars competition will follow, a returning event this season featuring four three-person teams in a two-round format. Finally, the Slam Dunk Contest concludes the night. Sports Illustrated will provide live updates from all three events at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

