Major Takeaways After No. 15 Miami's Shutout Victory over NC State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have dominated another opponent as they look to give the committee something to enjoy as they present their case to be one of the 12 teams in the College Football Playoff.
With the Hurricanes playing above competition, they are showing why, at one point, they were the No. 2 team in the country. They have limited the penalties and have been playing for free. It has enabled them to be one of the best teams in the ACC, and now they have a chance of going to Charlotte.
The Miami Hurricanes have a top Five Defensive unit in the Country.
The Hurricanes were missing their Jim Thorpe Semifinalist, and yet, the team did not miss a beat. Jakobe Thomas had an all-world day with two interceptions and one returned for a pick-six. The Hurricanes did not allow NC State to advance past the 50-yard line in the first half, and continued that during the second. The Hurricanes have an elite defense, and if they can continue this while the offense remains open, then only time will tell how others will see them.
An Open Miami Offense is a Fun Miami Offense.
After the victory over Syracuse, Mario Cristobal talked about opening up the offense and how they just had to cut loose. Now the entire team seems to be playing with the mindset. The offense is without Mark Fletcher Jr., and it forced them to adapt. With the adaptation, the field has been spread out, and everyone on the team is eating. In the first half, six Canes had receptions, and the Hurricanes had been running up the c-gap and still some a-b action.
This is the style that the Hurricanes have been seeking to play with and how most expected them to play for most of the season. The offense looks modern, and not the team just playing peak bully ball.
This version of Miami Can Give Headaches To Anyone in the CFP
Miami is going to do its job to get back into those conversations. The issue is, other teams on top of them are struggling to live up to the end of their bargain. Miami has to win out, and they might be good, but still, even if they get in, they can give anyone in the country some trouble. The team has new life and a newfound sense of urgency for the season. That has allowed them to play freely and play like they know there is no tomorrow, which means they are in a playoff mode now and for the future.
