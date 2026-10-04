Major Takeaways From No. 4 Miami's Detonation of Clemson

No. 4 Miami (5-0, 3-0 ACC) continues its road conference gauntlet with another dominant victory. The Hurricanes limit the Clemson Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) to 13 points and only one touchdown, but the story of the game was the injuries.

The Hurricanes would still win and play a dominant defensive game while leaning on the rushing attack of the Canes.

Miami would see other players step up when it was needed, while players still believe that they are one of the best teams in the country. Miami's determination and ability to still score 40 points with so many issues is a testament to how good they are.

The Barkate Game

It was only a matter of time before Cooper Barkate would finally have a massive breakout game. It started with his first catch on a signature Shannon Dawson tunnel screen that Tigers defenders could only see Barkate's dust for the first score of the game. He went 61 yards, the longest touchdown play of the season for the Canes.

It would continue for the rest of the night. "Spidaman" would finish his night in the third quarter with 5 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Coming in knowing he was going to be WR2 behind Malachi Toney wasn't going to slow him down in a game he was due for.

Freshman Adjustments on the Offensive Line

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball down field during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's offensive line would be all over the place against the Tigers due to injuries. Miami would play over 9 players on the line, with Matthew McCoy and Max Buchanan getting hurt throughout the game. The line would, however, play off its better game leaning on the rushing attack. Miami would have 192 rushing yards along with three rushing touchdowns split between Mark Fletcher Jr. and Mensah.

Mensah Slows but Keeps Pace as the No. 1 Quarterback in the Country

Through the air, on the ground, and even when he needs to catch a pass, Darian Mensah is showing why he was the hired assassin that the Hurricanes paid so much to get. He was ok for the night. He would be challenged against a strong secondary, limiting his abilities downfield.

Touchdown is going to stand, and Mensah continues to shine with a rushing touchdown. 34 yards on the ground, showing another level the Canes QB has. Through the air and on the ground. Mensah scores with ease. Longest touchdown run of his career.



Miami 17, Clemson 3 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 4, 2026

He would use his legs against the Tigers, and while Miami leaned on the run game, Mensah would remain in control. He is also hurt, and a week off would keep him refreshed.

Max Protection Won't Slow Miami's Defensive Line Down

Miami's defensive line is getting after everyone no matter how things are going. Miami had six sacks and pushed everyone around. Max protection wouldn't keep freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds safe.

Damon Wilson continues to get better and better as the game goes on, living up to what he did in the SEC last season.

It's not an Injury Bug, It's an Injury Virus

Injuries are the biggest thing for Miami this season. Mensah, Toney, and the defensive line might get all the headlines, but Miami is down its top four cornerbacks.

Max Buchanan is down. More injury woes to be concerned about. SJ is coming on for him. Ethan O'Connor is now in the locker room as well.



Injury Virus for Miami. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) October 4, 2026

Miami would see five players go down in the game, but four of them would return. The biggest question mark is Marquise Lightfoot, who did not return after heading to the locker room in the first half.

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