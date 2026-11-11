Without Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate Seamlessly Fits As Miami's No. 1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — When everything comes crashing down with a superstar receiver going down, it's good that a quarterback has another star option.

For No. 7 Miami and Heisman-hopeful quarterback Darian Mensah, having his No. 1 from last season is a luxury that paid off against Notre Dame in the second half.

Cooper Barkate played at an elite level when he was needed in South Bend, catching 10 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Now without Malachi Toney, Barkate is the Canes new No. 1. Moreover, it is a role he is already comfortable in after his first season with Duke and Mensah.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it didn't surprise me,” Mensah said about Barkate's game against the Fighting Irish.. “You know, I knew he was going to step up. He's one of my most comfortable and, you know, go-to targets, and he understands how I want to run certain things, and it didn't surprise me, but I've seen him grow a lot.

"You know, I think that being here at practice, going against our DBs every day, has definitely helped him grow, um, as a receiver.”

Barkate hasn't been the No. 1, even with last year's stats proving that he can be one. He had 1000 yards catching for Mensah last season as a Blue Devil.

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Now he will have to lead the Hurricanes for the final three or four games of the year and beyond if they are to make the College Football Playoff and get Toney back in some capacity.

Moreover, head coach Mario Cristobal always knew that Barkate was capable of this level. Toney brings a lot of attention, but even against the Fighting Irish, one of the top two defenses in the country, he was still able to be elite.

“Obviously a relationship like that is of tremendous value,” Cristobal said. “He's a really hard worker, really talented guy. Uh he's flashed throughout the year and obviously got a ton more action on Saturday. I think he's just getting started. I think he's just starting to, you know, scrape a little bit at what he's about to about to get going.

"He's explosive, he's smart, and he can block well. The entire route tree is something that he is very good at, you know, and he could play inside, outside, he could play all over the place. So, um really excited about uh we've always been excited about him, but you know, really proud of him for the way he played on Saturday.”

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