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Malachi Toney Rocks All Important Miami Jersey Number, As Others Get New Numbers

Spring practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes, and new and returning players have had their jersey numbers revealed.
Justice Sandle|
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES — Spring Practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes.

This gives a chance for the team to highlight who will be wearing a new number. Moreover, the all-important No. 1 jersey has a new body to wear, and it is obvious who it is on.

Malachi Toney is one of the best players in Miami Hurricanes history, and he started his freshman season wearing No. 10. That honor was given to wide receiver JoJo Trader last season, but now, with the departure of the talented receiver, the only person who could have the honor of wearing it offensively was clearly Toney.

"I'll monitor it, and if a guy doesn't deserve it, I'll take (the number) off," Mario Cristobal said. He noted that Stephen Field, Miami's executive director of recruiting, is now handling jersey numbers. "Jersey numbers are really important to the players, and I respect that. We've got to find a way to make it work for them."

Over the past few seasons, No. 1 has been worn by an offensive and defensive player. Cam Ward and Francisco Maugioa wore it for the 2024 season; Trader and Mohamed Toure wore it for the 2025 season, and now Malachi Toney and, likely, Toure again will wear the number.

Since Cristobal has returned, the Hurricanes have pointed toward the leadership for why that number gets past around. Toney will likely have it next season for his junior year.

"Yeah, you know, that takes time for the leadership part, really does, but during this time, you want to really master our systems and the technique and the fundamentals that go with it, and then be able to play snap to whistle, like all day," Cristobal said. "That's critical, right?  Because playing hard a lot of time makes up for a lot of stuff that maybe you didn't do right.

"And with that, it was just elite communication. You've got to be able to communicate, you've got to be able to secure the football, you've got to be able to disrupt it. and then the cultural part of it running on and off the field, playing with max effort."

Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice Jersey Numbers

0. Omar Thornton

1. Malachi Toney

8. Vandrevius Jacobs

10. Darian Mensah

10. Damon Wilson II

11. Dereon Coleman

12. Soumarion Wingo

12. Asharri Charles

13. Vance Spafford

14. Israel Briggs

15. Brody Jennings

17. Cam Vaughn

18. Cooper Barkate

19. Milan Parris

19. Jaelen Waters

21. Javian Mallory

21. Camdin Portis

22. Jake Weinberg

25. JJ Dunnigan

32. Justin Edwards

34. Jordan Campbell

36. Jontavius Wyman

37. Cortez Redding

38. Conrad Hussey

40. Keshawn Stancil

42. Logan Nagle

44. Tyson Bacon

52. Isaac Chukwurah

55. JJ Sparks

56. Jonathan Cline

57. Rhys Woodrow

58. Ben Congdon

70. Joel Ervin

71. Jamal Meriweather

79. Jackson Cantwell

82. Jack Olsen

83. Tyran Evans

87. Gavin Mueller

88. DeAnthony Lafayette
91. Jarquez Carter
93. Fred Sainteus
97. Keona Davis

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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