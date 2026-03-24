Malachi Toney Rocks All Important Miami Jersey Number, As Others Get New Numbers

CORAL GABLES — Spring Practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes.

This gives a chance for the team to highlight who will be wearing a new number. Moreover, the all-important No. 1 jersey has a new body to wear, and it is obvious who it is on.

Malachi Toney is one of the best players in Miami Hurricanes history, and he started his freshman season wearing No. 10. That honor was given to wide receiver JoJo Trader last season, but now, with the departure of the talented receiver, the only person who could have the honor of wearing it offensively was clearly Toney.

"I'll monitor it, and if a guy doesn't deserve it, I'll take (the number) off," Mario Cristobal said. He noted that Stephen Field, Miami's executive director of recruiting, is now handling jersey numbers. "Jersey numbers are really important to the players, and I respect that. We've got to find a way to make it work for them."

Over the past few seasons, No. 1 has been worn by an offensive and defensive player. Cam Ward and Francisco Maugioa wore it for the 2024 season; Trader and Mohamed Toure wore it for the 2025 season, and now Malachi Toney and, likely, Toure again will wear the number.

Since Cristobal has returned, the Hurricanes have pointed toward the leadership for why that number gets past around. Toney will likely have it next season for his junior year.

"Yeah, you know, that takes time for the leadership part, really does, but during this time, you want to really master our systems and the technique and the fundamentals that go with it, and then be able to play snap to whistle, like all day," Cristobal said. "That's critical, right? Because playing hard a lot of time makes up for a lot of stuff that maybe you didn't do right.

"And with that, it was just elite communication. You've got to be able to communicate, you've got to be able to secure the football, you've got to be able to disrupt it. and then the cultural part of it running on and off the field, playing with max effort."

Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice Jersey Numbers

0. Omar Thornton



1. Malachi Toney



8. Vandrevius Jacobs



10. Darian Mensah



10. Damon Wilson II



11. Dereon Coleman



12. Soumarion Wingo



12. Asharri Charles



13. Vance Spafford



14. Israel Briggs



15. Brody Jennings



17. Cam Vaughn



18. Cooper Barkate

19. Milan Parris



19. Jaelen Waters



21. Javian Mallory



21. Camdin Portis



22. Jake Weinberg



25. JJ Dunnigan



32. Justin Edwards



34. Jordan Campbell



36. Jontavius Wyman



37. Cortez Redding



38. Conrad Hussey



40. Keshawn Stancil



42. Logan Nagle



44. Tyson Bacon

52. Isaac Chukwurah



55. JJ Sparks



56. Jonathan Cline



57. Rhys Woodrow



58. Ben Congdon



70. Joel Ervin



71. Jamal Meriweather



79. Jackson Cantwell



82. Jack Olsen



83. Tyran Evans



87. Gavin Mueller



88. DeAnthony Lafayette

91. Jarquez Carter

93. Fred Sainteus

97. Keona Davis

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