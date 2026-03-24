Malachi Toney Rocks All Important Miami Jersey Number, As Others Get New Numbers
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CORAL GABLES — Spring Practice is underway for the Miami Hurricanes.
This gives a chance for the team to highlight who will be wearing a new number. Moreover, the all-important No. 1 jersey has a new body to wear, and it is obvious who it is on.
Malachi Toney is one of the best players in Miami Hurricanes history, and he started his freshman season wearing No. 10. That honor was given to wide receiver JoJo Trader last season, but now, with the departure of the talented receiver, the only person who could have the honor of wearing it offensively was clearly Toney.
"I'll monitor it, and if a guy doesn't deserve it, I'll take (the number) off," Mario Cristobal said. He noted that Stephen Field, Miami's executive director of recruiting, is now handling jersey numbers. "Jersey numbers are really important to the players, and I respect that. We've got to find a way to make it work for them."
Over the past few seasons, No. 1 has been worn by an offensive and defensive player. Cam Ward and Francisco Maugioa wore it for the 2024 season; Trader and Mohamed Toure wore it for the 2025 season, and now Malachi Toney and, likely, Toure again will wear the number.
Since Cristobal has returned, the Hurricanes have pointed toward the leadership for why that number gets past around. Toney will likely have it next season for his junior year.
"Yeah, you know, that takes time for the leadership part, really does, but during this time, you want to really master our systems and the technique and the fundamentals that go with it, and then be able to play snap to whistle, like all day," Cristobal said. "That's critical, right? Because playing hard a lot of time makes up for a lot of stuff that maybe you didn't do right.
"And with that, it was just elite communication. You've got to be able to communicate, you've got to be able to secure the football, you've got to be able to disrupt it. and then the cultural part of it running on and off the field, playing with max effort."
Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice Jersey Numbers
0. Omar Thornton
1. Malachi Toney
8. Vandrevius Jacobs
10. Darian Mensah
10. Damon Wilson II
11. Dereon Coleman
12. Soumarion Wingo
12. Asharri Charles
13. Vance Spafford
14. Israel Briggs
15. Brody Jennings
17. Cam Vaughn
18. Cooper Barkate
19. Milan Parris
19. Jaelen Waters
21. Javian Mallory
21. Camdin Portis
22. Jake Weinberg
25. JJ Dunnigan
32. Justin Edwards
34. Jordan Campbell
36. Jontavius Wyman
37. Cortez Redding
38. Conrad Hussey
40. Keshawn Stancil
42. Logan Nagle
44. Tyson Bacon
52. Isaac Chukwurah
55. JJ Sparks
56. Jonathan Cline
57. Rhys Woodrow
58. Ben Congdon
70. Joel Ervin
71. Jamal Meriweather
79. Jackson Cantwell
82. Jack Olsen
83. Tyran Evans
87. Gavin Mueller
88. DeAnthony Lafayette
91. Jarquez Carter
93. Fred Sainteus
97. Keona Davis
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5