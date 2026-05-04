Miami's Sophomore Class Expects Another Receiver to Have A Breakout Season

Last season, the Miami Hurricanes had multiple freshman receivers who were ready for the moment. It started with Malachi Toney, who would be the best receiver for the National Championship runner-ups.

However, there would be more players in that class that would flash potential of being a great player.

Josh Moore was another player highlighted as one of those "freak of nature" players that Mario Cristobal loves to have on his roster, but another would be there too.

Jan 16, 2026; Miami Beach, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) and wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (13) arrive at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Daylyn Upshaw, people forget that guy caught a hitch against Syracuse and went up and just ran through somebody about 15 yards, and he was on his way to being a great anti guy last year, and he's fully healthy now, so that room is going to be awesome to watch, and it's like tryouts," Cristobal said.

Upshaw has caught the attention of everyone in the locker room, even the new starting quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mensah has worked all offseason and in the spring with the new receivers, highlighting Upshaw as one of those players who could break out at any moment.

"I think somebody who's going to surprise is Daylyn. I think he's primed for a big year. He's been working his tail off, and I think the kid is just due," Mensah said.

Daylyn Upshaw is poised for a big year at Miami 👀 pic.twitter.com/svmp9Vyljx — TrintonBreeze (@TrintonBreeze) April 27, 2026

Moreover, with the talent in the room, Upshaw has plenty of people to learn from and compete against. With Toney, Cooper Barkate (another 1000-yard receiver), Josh Moore, Cam Vaughn, and Vanderious Jacobs, along with many others in the room, if he continues the pace he is on, he will have a breakout season.

Miami is viewed as one of the best teams in the country early in the preseason. With a favorable schedule and one of the most talented rosters they have seen in decades, they are in the perfect position for another National Championship run this season.

With so many players on this team, Upshaw's climb to the spotlight continues towards the next level. It also shows the depth the team has built over the past few seasons, highlighting just how good Cristobal can be at getting players to play at Miami.

The Hurricanes are building back to a national powerhouse, and now they look for banner No. 6 entering next season.

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