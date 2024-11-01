Manny Diaz Returns To Miami And Is 'At Peace'
This meeting was eventually going to happen and now former Miami head coach and now Duke head coach Manny Diaz will make he return to South Beach after years away rebuilding himself and another program.
Now coaching the Duke Blue Devils, Diaz doesn't like to look back on the past and the unfortunate circumstances that pushed him out the door. He finished his Miami job 21-15 with two bowl losses and a peaking at the No. 7 spot in the Associated Press Poll. Three years later, he is now at peace and wanted to put everything behind him.
“There's a great saying that 'no man crosses the same river twice before he's not the same man and it's not the same river' and that's really the way I look at it. I've grown. I'm different as a coach, as a head coach, and as a man than when I was at Miami. Certainly, the program is in a different place, by every metric, from when I was there. So I'm at peace, I've moved on. We still go down there a lot," Diaz said.
Diaz has a strong Duke team(6-2, 2-2 ACC) led by his signature defense that has been one of the best in the country this season. That will be his calling card heading into this game against the No. 1 offense in the country in No. 5 Miami(8-0, 3-0 ACC). The goal is to slow them down, but the Hurricanes still have plans to be undefeated and be in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.