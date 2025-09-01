Marcus Freeman Praises No. 10 Miami's Defense after Loss
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 10 Miami upset the No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24, and it was one of the best games to start this early season.
The Hurricanes had a lot to offer, starting with the all-new, revamped, and improved defense. What also helped was the constant pressure the Canes were able to put on the Fighting Irish's quarterback CJ Carr.
During his post-game press conference, coach Marcus Freeman saw that his team had to improve in protecting the young quarterback because of the fantastic pass rush from the Canes. He also highlighted how well quarterback Carson Beck was protected.
"Protected," Freeman said after the game. "We've got to be better with our four-man rushes. We need to blitz five. We will, but you're not going to be really successful on defense if you can't get pressure on the quarterback with four-man rushes. I think there were times they had enough time to really figure out what coverage we were playing. We got a little bit better pressure, maybe at the end of the third, fourth quarter, but the expectation is that throughout those four quarters, you've got to be able to get four-man pressure rolling guys in there and create some pressure."
Marcus Freeman Post Game:
On the offensive game plan going in…
Yeah, I've said this before. It was creating some easy throws and easy decisions, obviously some RPOs and that you can hand the ball off or throw it, you know we started to say later in the game to stop breathing, hand the ball to J-Love. (Carr) was what he was coached to do on a lot of those pulls and growing.
On how CJ Carr responded after the interception…
Great. Came back and drove us down for a field goal. The next drive after that was a 75-yard touchdown drive. So, I guess pretty impressive after the interception off the tip ball.
On losing the turnover battle…
When you look at the two turnovers, Malachi has to have better ball security and can't let that tipped ball happen. It's almost like we didn't want JG to tip it again when he was trying to be a football player, because it got popped in there, and they obviously got the interception. We have got to create more takeaways on defense. We pride ourselves in being able to create takeaways and creating takeaways, we have got to be intentional about it.
