Mario Cristobal Explains What No. 2 Miami Can Learn from Bad Fourth Quarter

Three quarters of dominant football left the Miami Hurricanes complacent in the fourth quarter against Florida State.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) fights off a defender as he makes his way down the field. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) was comfortably up 28-3 in the third quarter against Florida State (3-2, 0-2 ACC) to the point that they took their foot off the gas, and the Seminoles started to roar back.

During the last 15 minutes of regulation, the Hurricanes were outmatched in total yards, 188-17, giving up 19 points that nearly gave the Seminoles a lifeline to come back and make the impossible happen.

Fourth Quarter Stats for Miami Against Florida State
Fourth Quarter Stats for Miami Against Florida State / StatBroadcast

The Hurricanes ended up getting the job done, but that glimmer of hope should never have been available.

The fourth quarter highlighted one of the biggest fears that the Hurricanes fanbase has about this year's team and coaching staff: they don't know when to make their opponents look at the flowers and take them out of their misery.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that the team 'got away from playing complementary football' but also points to how it can just be simplified as a rivalry game.

"I think some times the simplicity of rivalry games runs its course," Cristobal said during an appearance on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM on Monday morning. "You are never secure in it and never completely out of it. It goes back and forth.

"Play-calling wise, we played the stuff we felt great about in the game and other stuff that we thought could hurt them and some penalties and self-inflicted wounds hurt us and lack of execution hurt us. We got away from playing complementary football and they did a great job of sustaining drives with fourth down conversions."

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal call a timeout against the South Flori
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal call a timeout against the South Florida Bulls during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cristobal takes this as a learning opportunity for the Hurricanes. The goal is to 'slam the door' but still understand that even with a win, there can always be a lesson.

"When you are up 28-3 and you get the ball, you have a chance to really slam the door," Cristobal said. "We take it personally when we don't…We want to improve that part of it…The ability to learn while you still won is awesome. The ability to learn your lessons without feeling the consequences of a loss is awesome. There is zero complacency in the building."

