Mario Cristobal 'Feels Good' About Injured Miami Players Returning Against Ohio State

The latter half of the season saw No. 10 Miami Hurricanes lose many players due to the injury bug.

Against No. 7 Texas A&M, the Hurricanes took advantage of their time off and got most players back. Most importantly, Keionte Scott returned for the Canes and made an immediate impact on the team.

"He is physical, man," Mario Cristobal said. "He doesn't care if it is a 6-feet-8, 360-pound lineman or what. He epitomizes being a tough [guy]. He worked himself into getting healthy. I am looking forward to more."

However, with his return, the game took two starters away on the defensive side of the ball.

The Hurricanes saw DB Zacaray Posyer and linebacker Mo Toure go down in the game after monster hits. Neither returned to the game, but were on the sideline celebrating with the team in victory over the SEC foe, even if some looked really concussed.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) motions to the sidelines after linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) breaks up a pass intended for Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) at the goal line during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Positive news is that Cristobal expects them to return against No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

"It was a tremendous reaction, and the level of physicality jarred the ball loose," Cristobal said about Toure's game-saving hit. "That play and the play right after it and the play before that, we had a chance to put our hands on the football and dislodge it, and we did. Mo's level of play was exemplified on that play. We feel good about him getting healthy quickly."

What might be lost with the hits that came in this game is the level of physicality that was played between the two teams. The Hurricanes knew that they had a chance to be physical with their technique, and it allowed them to outlast the Aggies. Now they look to do the same against the Buckeyes.

"I am proud of the collective effort," Cristobal said. "The physicality was at a premium with the technique, fundamentals, and pad level. The more you watch the film, the more you can find areas to improve and work on. This group is on to the next one, but there is certainly plenty to be proud of."

The Hurricanes will have a week and a half to prepare for the reigning national champions. In many eyes, they are a version of the 2024 Buckeyes team that won it all. They have battled, and it has pushed them to compete at the highest level.

