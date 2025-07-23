Mario Cristobal Focused on Finishing the Season Like He Starts Them
There has been a consistent issue with the Miami Hurricanes under head coach Mario Cristobal. The team knows how to start a season, but in his three years at the helm, they have consistently collapsed towards the end.
Cristobal has been focused on changing that narrative while also trying to make the right changes in his staff and roster to be as consistent as possible. Cristobal is focused on how they finish the season, knowing that last season cost them a chance at making the College Football Playoff.
"No doubt, it's how you finish," Cristobal said at ACC Media Days. "We've made a lot of progress over the last three years. Year one, our roster was not really built to take on Power 4 football, and those were some lopsided games and those were tough. Year two, everything was competitive and we won a couple more. Then last year we had a chance to win every single game, but we didn't.
"The bottom line is we didn't get it done. And it's more than -- I know we pointed out the defense a little bit earlier, but you know what also what fell apart at the end, ball security. If you turn the ball over, you subject yourself to some not so positive outcomes. Without a doubt, finishing is a mentality. Finishing is a work ethic that comes with the off-season. We've always invested a ton of effort in those areas, and we've invested even more this off-season, and it will be a big part of training camp, as well."
Each response Cristobal highlighted resonated with every Hurricanes fan around the nation. The Hurricanes became sloppy at the end of the season, almost looking too comfortable, and it bit them back at the end.
The only way the Hurricanes can continue to progress in the right direction is by having the Canes pushing farther than ever before. This starts with the Hurricanes defeating Notre Dame in the opening game of the season and not letting the high be too high.
No collapses at the end as the Hurricanes try to take the next step to returning to the national powerhouse they once were.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.