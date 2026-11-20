Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal appeared on The Pat McAfee Show before Saturday's game against Virginia Tech and delivered a positive update on star wide receiver Malachi Toney’s recovery from high-ankle surgery.

Cristobal said Toney is progressing well and could return in roughly a week and a half.

"Yeah he had some work done about two weeks ago and as of yesterday he was running what, 19, 20 miles an hour... Maybe a little bit more. So yeah he’s really close. Mario Cristobal on Malachi Toney

"Malachi Toney was running about 20 mph yesterday..



He's really close and he's on course..



He's probably about a week and a half out"@coach_cristobal #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SzJCOio3GI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 20, 2026

Toney, who had been leading Miami in receptions, yards, and touchdowns before the injury, underwent TightRope surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain in practice on November 4th.

The early estimate put his return in the four-to-six-week range, potentially positioning him for the ACC Championship Game or College Football Playoff.⁠

The update signals strong momentum in Toney’s rehab as the Hurricanes navigate the final stretch of the regular season, and it's looking likely that he will be available in Charlotte for the ACC title game

Cristobal even mentioned on having Toney appear on College GameDay so everyone can see how he looks. “You know what we’ll do, we’ll bring him by the set tomorrow or something like that so you can see for yourself."

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The confidence in those updates about Miami's superstar is spectacular for the Hurricanes.

Toney back for ACC championship 👀 https://t.co/XAcQ1Bis6V — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 20, 2026

Despite the injury, he is still a Heisman candiate. Toney has recorded 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Hurricanes while also rushing for 61 yards and throwing a 2-pt conversion.

"And I think the best part about it is that he (Malachi Toney) is being very proactive about not being a distraction. He knows he’s not playing right now, and he has to coach, encourage, and push his teammates to be their best while he prepares to play. But probably a week and a half out.” Mario Cristobal on the Pat McAfee Show

There is a real possibility that the Canes will have their superstar back sooner rather than later.

If Miami beats Virginia Tech on Saturday, they clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game. The Hurricanes can potentially be seeing a team that saw earlier in the year as Wake Forest and the Canes are on a collision course to meet once again and play in Charlotte in the last ACC Championship game ever.

In that game, there is a real chance that Toney can make his return and help Miami potentially win their first-ever ACC title ever.

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