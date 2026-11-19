Miami's ACC Championship Game Clinching Scenarios, Who They Would Most Likely Play
In this story:
Win, and you are in. That is the goal for No. 7 Miami this weekend as they face Virginia Tech in a primetime matchup.
Moreover, a win will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2017. It would be the last chance Miami will have to win its first ACC Championship Game in program history.
However, even if the Hurricanes lose, there are still other ways for them to make the game with one of the best records in the country.
Week 12 – ACC Football Schedule
(All times Eastern)
Friday, November 20
Clemson at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, November 21
#11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech | Noon | ESPN
Syracuse at Boston College | Noon | ACC Network
North Carolina at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | The CW
NC State at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Virginia Tech at #7 Miami | 7 p.m. | ESPN
SMU at #6 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Pitt at #23 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Stanford at California | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Miami and Wake Forest Can Clinch this Weekend
- Miami can clinch a berth in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game this weekend:
- 1. With a win; OR 2. A Louisville loss to Pitt
- Wake Forest can clinch a berth in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game this weekend:
- With a win and a Miami win, OR 2. With a win and a Louisville loss to Pitt.
How to Watch: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami
Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15
Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.
Last time out, Hokies: VT found themselves in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and giving up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5