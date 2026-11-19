Win, and you are in. That is the goal for No. 7 Miami this weekend as they face Virginia Tech in a primetime matchup.

Moreover, a win will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2017. It would be the last chance Miami will have to win its first ACC Championship Game in program history.

However, even if the Hurricanes lose, there are still other ways for them to make the game with one of the best records in the country.

ACC champ game clinching scenarios: pic.twitter.com/bH9M78xBl5 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 18, 2026

Week 12 – ACC Football Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, November 20

Clemson at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, November 21

#11 Wake Forest at Georgia Tech | Noon | ESPN

Syracuse at Boston College | Noon | ACC Network

North Carolina at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | The CW

NC State at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Virginia Tech at #7 Miami | 7 p.m. | ESPN

SMU at #6 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock

Pitt at #23 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Stanford at California | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Miami and Wake Forest Can Clinch this Weekend

Miami can clinch a berth in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game this weekend:

1. With a win; OR 2. A Louisville loss to Pitt

Wake Forest can clinch a berth in the 2026 ACC Football Championship Game this weekend:

With a win and a Miami win, OR 2. With a win and a Louisville loss to Pitt.

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami

Who: Virginia Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) vs Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads the Series 27-15

Last meeting: Last season, the Hurricanes defeated the Hokies 34-17 after Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns, with Malachi Toney going off with 12 catches for nearly a buck-50 and a touchdown. The Hokies' offense couldn't do anything against Miami's defense.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes had another impressive offensive night against one of the best defenses in the league, in Duke. Javian Mallory scored three touchdowns, while Darian Mensah nearly threw for 400 yards.

Last time out, Hokies: VT found themselves in a bad spot at home against a struggling Stanford team that had been averaging 22.3 points a game and giving up 40 points. They will face the No. 1 offense in the country next.

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