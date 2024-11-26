Mario Cristobal Highlights Syracuse's Explosive Offense in Week 13 Matchup
No. 8 Miami is one win away from its first ACC Championship game in seven years, but a team that is ready to ruin everything that the Hurricanes have worked for all season long in the Syracuse Orange stands in their way.
Metrically the Orange have had an outstanding season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They sit behind the Hurricanes and No. 12 Clemson in offensive efficiency in the conference and 24th in the country.
This is thanks to a great running back in LeQuint Allen. Allen has 819 rushing yards on the season and 15 total touchdowns (12 rushing, three receiving). This is one of the most talented backs in the conference and Cristobal knows it.
"Running back is really good player. I mean, he's a lot like what we faced this last week. He's bigger, he's strong, just a one-cut, make and miss and go guys. He does not go down easily. He's complimented by a very big offensive line–really physical. I know that we're just studying the interior right before coming in," Cristobal said.
This also highlights the performance of former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord which has unlocked a new level of this offense.
McCord leads the country in passing yards with 3,946 and only second to him is Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
Cristobal knows that he can read the field like some of the best in the country and knows McCord is one of the best QBs in the league.
"You have to be able to do things that make them get off of their schedule, get off of their blueprint a little bit, and get them out of sync. So when you study him as a passer, you realize that this guy Kyle McCord is really, really good at getting to a second and third reading the progression. You start to realize that he keeps plays alive and extends plays by just having great pocket presence and moving around."
Cristobal continued.
"So you study all the things he does well, and just try to find the things that you know have given him some problems, and you put it together. But I don't know how to answer that question without just diving into what we're going to do schematically, but we just recognize the fact he's really good," Cristobal said.
