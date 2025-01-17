Mario Cristobal Highlights the Three New Leaders for the Miami Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The fruits of Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal's labor are about to blossom as the next generation of players for the Canes are here and now have the reigns.
Cristobal for all of the criticism he gets has never been doubted as an elite recruiter and the time for those star players from his first class are now as they are juniors and the leaders of the football team. Defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. will be key players that Cristobal wants to step up in their play and their leadership.
"For a guy like Rueben Bain, the off-season is critical for him. For guys like Francis [Mauigoa], all those guys that are part of our first class, Reuben, Francis, Mark Fletcher, I could go on and on and on, all those guys now enter what will be their third year," Cristobal said. "All right, our first class is now juniors, to put in perspective where we are in terms of the growth of our program and our roster. Those guys now, their bodies should be significantly different."
Fletcher Jr. and Mauigoa are coming off a fantastic season. Fletcher finished the season with over 600 yards of rushing and nine rushing touchdowns. Mauigoa once again followed up his fantastic freshman year with another year of keeping a clean pocket for superstar quarterback Cam Ward.
Bain is coming off an injury during the beginning of the season and now looks to be in the best shape of his life. A calf injury limited Bain's breakout year. Moreover, now that he is draft-eligible this season, expect one of the most dominant performances the Orange and Green have seen in some time and Cristobal agrees.
"So what you should see is a more explosive Rueben Bain, a more powerful Francis, a more dynamic Mark Fletcher, who all last year, he spent rehab and getting ready for the season, and hasn't had a full off-season, you know. So I know you mentioned, you know, guys specifically, but I want to kind of paint a little perspective on that."
Cristobal continued.
"Yeah, this is a critical off-season from a development standpoint and from a leadership standpoint, because now it's their turn. Now they're the ones front and center. Now they're the ones that got to step out in front because you certainly can't lead from the back," Cristobal said.