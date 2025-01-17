All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal Highlights the Three New Leaders for the Miami Hurricanes

The first recruiting class for the Hurricanes head coach is now here and he expects them to step up and perform at an all-time level this season.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a tackle against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The fruits of Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal's labor are about to blossom as the next generation of players for the Canes are here and now have the reigns.

Cristobal for all of the criticism he gets has never been doubted as an elite recruiter and the time for those star players from his first class are now as they are juniors and the leaders of the football team. Defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. will be key players that Cristobal wants to step up in their play and their leadership.

"For a guy like Rueben Bain, the off-season is critical for him. For guys like Francis [Mauigoa], all those guys that are part of our first class, Reuben, Francis, Mark Fletcher, I could go on and on and on, all those guys now enter what will be their third year," Cristobal said. "All right, our first class is now juniors, to put in perspective where we are in terms of the growth of our program and our roster. Those guys now, their bodies should be significantly different."

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touc
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fletcher Jr. and Mauigoa are coming off a fantastic season. Fletcher finished the season with over 600 yards of rushing and nine rushing touchdowns. Mauigoa once again followed up his fantastic freshman year with another year of keeping a clean pocket for superstar quarterback Cam Ward.

Bain is coming off an injury during the beginning of the season and now looks to be in the best shape of his life. A calf injury limited Bain's breakout year. Moreover, now that he is draft-eligible this season, expect one of the most dominant performances the Orange and Green have seen in some time and Cristobal agrees.

"So what you should see is a more explosive Rueben Bain, a more powerful Francis, a more dynamic Mark Fletcher, who all last year, he spent rehab and getting ready for the season, and hasn't had a full off-season, you know. So I know you mentioned, you know, guys specifically, but I want to kind of paint a little perspective on that."

Cristobal continued.

"Yeah, this is a critical off-season from a development standpoint and from a leadership standpoint, because now it's their turn. Now they're the ones front and center. Now they're the ones that got to step out in front because you certainly can't lead from the back," Cristobal said.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Introducing the new Defensive Coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football