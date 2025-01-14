Introducing the new Defensive Coordinator of the Miami Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Many will argue that last year the defensive effort was one of the worst in program history and Mairo Cristobal instantly made changes for a new man for the job.
New defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman got the chance to speak for the first time after being introduced as the new DC, and instantly he had a presence about him that Lance Guirdy did not. He walked in looking mad from likely finishing last season's defensive film and laid down his plan for the team.
"We're going to talk about being physical and we're going to talk about swarming the three things I talked to them yesterday. I want you guys to love football when you walk in the building I want you to be excited to be here," Hetherman said. "I want it to be the I can't wait to get to the football building, I can't wait to lift run eat whatever it is. Practice, and watch the film I want them to enjoy being here, and then when we play I want to be the most physical team."
Hetherman continued.
"We want to strike first we want to strain all the way through. We want to finish on the ball carrier on the ball in the air but we want to be a physical football team. Then we want to play fast we want to swarm. I don't want it to be a thing where we're constantly thinking or we're you know a lot is going on we just want to line up you know understand what your job is to know my alignment know my job you know make sure my eyes are in the right spot and then go play fast and that's the biggest thing we want to get across," Hetherman said.
Hetherman has already talked to the team with a team meeting underway. The goal is to go into spring football with mistakes being okay but ready to be fixed during fall camp and for the start of the season and ready to go fast.
"I told the guys yesterday I was like listen there's going to be mistakes. There's going to be times we're wrong I don't care in spring football. I don't like go do it but be 100 miles an hour because now you'll learn from it and now that won't happen in the fall you know as we get through spring football into fall camp, by the end of fall camp we'll get that out. We'll get that behind us so now you just have confidence you have trust in the defense you have trust in your teammates around you," Heatherman said.