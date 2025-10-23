Mario Cristobal Named To Another Midseason Watch list
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has been named to the midseason watch list for the 2025 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced Wednesday.
Now in its 50th year, the Dodd Trophy recognizes the Football Bowl Subdivision head coach whose program best represents success on the field, academic achievement, and community impact, the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.
The watch list was compiled by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., considering each program’s Graduation Success Rate, Academic Progress Rate, community service initiatives, and on-field performance to date.
“The first half of the 2025 season has already delivered thrilling competition and strong performances from coaches and players alike,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Those named to our midseason list have not only guided their teams to success, but have also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to education and community involvement.”
The Dodd Trophy will be presented in January to the coach who best exemplifies excellence in all areas of the profession.
The Hurricanes are set to host Stanford on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN.
Mario Cristobal Previews First-Ever Matchup Against Stanford
No. 9 Miami faces a challenge that in the luxurious history of the program, the team has never seen before. The scholars of Stanford Cardinals will take a trip to Miami to face the Hurricanes for the first time in program history.
There have been a lot of changes in the programs since the Cardinal joined the ACC. Andrew Luck is now running the program, and while there are still some question marks surrounding who is going to be the future head coach, Miami's coach knows that they are prepared for anything.
Mario Cristobal is not taking this team lightly as they prepare for another hard matchup against a conference opponent.
"I think they've been through a lot as a program with a change and whatnot and coaching and all the things that are going on, and I think they've done a great job at really finding their way and schematically, and from a personnel standpoint, putting guys in position to play really, really well," Cristobal said.
