Mario Cristobal Named To Bobby Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

Another watch list for the Hurricanes head coach who is off to the best start of the season as head coach.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
University of Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal has been selected to the midseason watch list for the 2024 Bobby Dodd Trophy presented by PNC Bank, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, and the Peach Bowl announced Thursday. 

Cristobal was listed among 20 of the country’s top college football coaches, representing all Power Four conferences, as well as the AAC and an independent.

The Dodd Trophy — college football’s most coveted national coaching award — celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc, taking into considering each program’s graduation rate, Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, on-field success thus far for the 2024 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR).

A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family, and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients after the 2023 season. The winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

