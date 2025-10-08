Mario Cristobal Points Out Why Miami's Star Receiver is Different
Only a few knew what was going to happen once the season started with Miami's wide receiver position. It was their "little secret", and now he is the biggest talking point in the country as one of the best freshmen that the country has seen in years.
Malachi Toney is on pace for not only a Freshman All-American season, but he could be the ACC Offensive Freshman of the Year, as well as a few other honors that could come his way.
Toney is that good, and head coach Mario Cristobal knew it from the beginning. What is also known is that there is something different about the star receiver, starting with how he plays the game.
"What people don't really talk about with him is that he is one of the most physical players on the team," Cristobal said. "That includes all the trench players. You watch him from snap one until the end of the game, he is always throwing himself around and getting up in there."
The budding superstar freshman is not only one of the best receivers in the country, but he also gives you everything on the football field. It's the reason why some do the things that they do. For Toney, it's deeper than just putting in the hours.
"I don't keep track of how many hours I spent on football, that's just something I like being around," Toney said. "Getting in early, staying late, that just comes from my family, watching my mom getting up early for work. If she can do it, why can't I? Watching my uncles work a job and actually get up early, staying there late in the hot sun. So if they can do it, why can't I?"
Is Malachi Toney the Best Freshman in College Football?
Toney has already started to receive praise from legendary alumnus Michael Irvin, but others are noticing, too.
Through five games this season, Toney has 29 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He is only going to get better and better as the year continues.
He has also become the fifth Miami Hurricane since 1995 to earn 100 or more receiving yards and two touchdowns against Florida State, joining Jacolby George (2023), Andre Johnson (2001), Santana Moss (1999), and Yatil Green (1996).
