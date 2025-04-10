Mario Cristobal Praises Defense Ahead Of Miami's Spring Game
The Miami Hurricanes football team is wrapping up their final week of spring practice, and there has been a ton of emphasis on the defense this spring after they were viewed as the group that held the team back in 2024. Head Coach Mario Cristobal revamped both his defensive roster and coaching staff this offseason in hopes of turning things around and having the defense catch up with their explosive offense.
So far, it sounds like Cristobal likes what he's seen this spring. Following the team's most recent practice session, Cristobal spoke about how his defense looked in the team's scrimmage this past weekend.
Cristobal On Miami's Revamped Defense:
“The intensity. They played with intensity, passion, physicality. They forced turnovers. They created negative plays. They disrupted the passer. They forced balls to bounce and roll off the edge. And there was always an answer there. The support player was in place. I thought we tackled well. I thought we were very aware of where our help was. Felt like we played like a unit. Communication was, I wouldn’t say completely spot on, but much improved. Guys ran to the football, which probably stands out as the number one thing we’re doing better in the spring. We’re running to the football, and we’re getting there with intentions of making something happen. That’s what I would say. I think today the offense responded and got one back up on them in the form of some big plays, defense still made a lot of good plays.”
The Canes will wrap up spring practice this week, which concludes with their annual spring game this weekend on Saturday, April 12th, at 3:30 PM at Cobb Stadium. That will be our first real look at the progress the 2025 Hurricanes have made this spring and a preview of what we might have in store when they take the field for the 2025 season.
