Top NFL Landing Spots For Xavier Restrepo, Elijah Arroyo & Tyler Baron
The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and there are quite a few high-profile former Miami Hurricanes players who are expected to be drafted this year. These are the best possible realistic landing spots for some of the top Hurricanes in this year's draft.
WR Xavier Restrepo
Restrepo is one of the greatest and most productive wideouts to ever play at Miami. He holds a bunch of major records beating out superstars like Andre Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Reggie Wayne to earn them. However, he posted a terrible 40-yard dash time at his Pro Day and his stock could tumble as far as Day 3 of thee draft. While this sounds like a disaster, it could work out in the end if it allows him to fall into a better situation. The best possible situation is the Atlanta Falcons. They have a promising young quarterback, mediocre options in the slot, and target the slot the fourth most out of any team in the league. Restrepo is good enough to step in there, win that job, and take full advantage of the opportunity.
TE Elijah Arroyo
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in desperate need of pass-catchers and, particularly tight ends. Their offense has a ton of vacated targets from 2024 and they cut Trevor Lawrence's safety blanket Evan Engram. This is an offense that loves to throw to the tight end and Brenton Strange currently sits on top of their depth chart. It's almost a guarantee the Jags add a tight end early in that draft and Arroyo is a perfect fit.
DE Tyler Baron
Baron would be a great pickup for the Browns. It allows them to wait until at least Round 3 and still get a talented young defensive end with a ton of upside while addressing some of their offensive woes with their earlier picks. For Baron, getting a shot to start right out of the gates opposite of Myles Garrett who commands more attention than anyone in the league is the best situation any rookie could ask for.
