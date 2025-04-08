Top NFL Landing Spots For Cam Ward, Damien Martinez & Jalen Rivers
The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and there are quite a few high-profile former Miami Hurricanes players who are expected to be drafted this year. These are the best possible realistic landing spots for some of the top Hurricanes in this year's draft.
Quarterback Cam Ward
Ward is widely expected to be the first overall pick when the NFL Draft kicks off. The Tennessee Titans currently hold that pick, however, it's the team with the third-overall pick who would be the better fit for the former Heisman Trophy candidate. The New York Giants would be a great fit for Ward. If he could somehow slip to third in the draft or the Giants could trade up for the first pick, it would be an ideal situation for Ward. Head coach Brian Daboll has proven he can have success with a competent quarterback, and the team already has a young stud wideout with Malik Nabers. He could step in and find immediate success in the country's biggest market, which is desperate for something to be able to celebrate when it comes to football after years of struggles and coming off the disastrous quarterback signings of Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers.
Running Back Damien Martinez
We will not waver on our belief that Martinez was built to take over Najee Harris's role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Harris leaving this offseason to join the Los Angeles Chargers, it has left a huge void in the Pittsburgh rushing attack. Martinez would not only fill that void but would also be an upgrade. He is physically built to handle a full workload and brings more upside than Harris at this point in his career because he's more explosive and has some big-play ability. With Jaylen Warren locked into the lighting role, Martinez is the perfect thunder to plug in next to him.
Offensive Lineman Jalen Rivers
Rivers won't have to go far if he lands with the Miami Dolphins, who desperately need offensive line help. The line has been an issue for seemingly forever at this point, and their starting left tackle, Terron Armstead, has recently retired. However, guard may be their bigger issue. Rivers is a versatile lineman who can play both inside and outside. He could be a late Day 2 pick who could immediately slot in as a rotational option all over the line with the upside to become a long-term starter.
