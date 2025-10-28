Mario Cristobal Prepares for an Opportunistic SMU
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The SMU Mustangs (5-3, 3-1 ACC) are considered Miami 2.0. Not only do they have an endless number of former Hurricanes players on their roster, but they also have UM's former offensive coordinator.
Rhett Lashlee has done a great job with the program since leaving Coral Gables and setting up camp in Dallas. They have one of the best football programs in the country, and since joining the ACC, they have taken claim to be one of the best programs in the conference.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this is a great opportunity for No. 10 Miami to lay down some groundwork in the second-ever matchup between the two teams as he prepares for an opportunistic Mustangs team.
"Sure, there's a lot. I mean, I'll start with their defense," Cristobal said. "I mean, in so many statistical categories, they're their top 15, top five, top three, forcing turnovers, stopping the run, red zone defense, sacks. I believe they are there somewhere in the top three, top four, in sacks as well. So, very disruptive. Create a lot of pressure, difficult situations for the offense. Mix up their coverages really well.
"The ability to play man and zone really well. And they can roll them in. They've got a lot of players in a really good rotation. Offensively, they've scored a lot of points for a long time. He's been calling it for a long time, and it's done a great job. And certainly a lot of explosive playmakers in all areas, with a really good and physical offensive line as well as a quarterback that can beat you with his arm, with his feet, by extending plays, but has become an excellent pocket passer as well. So really impressive."
This is also homecoming weekend for the Mustangs. Ironic knowing that many of the team's star players once represented the orange and green. Cristobal feels that and will be happy to see those players he recruited after winning the game.
"I think it's part of football," Cristobal said. "I think you see that on a weekly basis nowadays. Maybe 10 years ago, that wasn't the case, but now it is. And at the end of the day, the guys, the 22 guys on the field, are the ones that are going to have to execute right on both sides of the ball. So I know, I'm sure, both sides are equally excited for the opportunity on Saturday."
Moreover, what makes them so opportunistic is the number of turnovers they force. Cristobal knows that with that comes discipline on the offensive side of the ball, so nothing is put in harm's way.
"Yeah, well, I'll tell you they've got great eyes, great eye discipline," Cristobal said. "And when they get to the football, they get there with a disposition to force that thing to come on out. And I feel like just watching them on film, they have a great feel for what the guy next to them is doing. So when they close on ball carriers, on quarterbacks, on receivers, they leverage the ball really, really well.
"Their disposition when they get there is one of physicality to force stuff out. But they're very athletic. They've got very good balance and body control. So if they're in the vicinity, more times than not, it ends up in their hands. So gotta do a really good job being disciplined with what you run to disallow them from being in great position to create something in their favor."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.