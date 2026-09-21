Mario Cristobal Provides Injury Updates, Listing More Hurricanes Out for the Season

The Miami Hurricanes are taking a beating right now.

No. 6 Miami is one of the most injured teams in the country, and now they will be without more players than expected coming out of the 33-20 Wake Forest victory.

Miami lost CharMar Brown for the year already after getting carted off the field against the Demon Deacons, but the Hurricanes lost more than just him.

Head coach Mario Cristbal provided some key injury updates on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM.

"We got beat up pretty good," Cristobal said. "We've had some injuries, some contact-type stuff that has put a couple more guys out that we didn't even expect. So, but Marty Brown is definitely one of them. He's gonna be out. He's gonna be out for the rest of the season, and then some other guys that are gonna be out. Josh Moore, unfortunately sustained an upper... will be out for the rest of the season. Eezekiel Marcelin suffered a lower body injury.

"He'll be out for a few weeks, and it's a shame because he was playing high-level football, and we're now sharing reps with the ones and was gonna play even a more significant role. Really, really good player. The rest, I'll know more in the next couple of days. Some guys got banged up and are in and out, but certainly not what we wanted, but you know what? The ball is gonna put the tea on Saturday, and we got to get ready to roll."

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, Cristobal noted that Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. were both banged up but are still expected to play against Central Michigan.

However, with the loss of Moore and the regressive offense once Toney got hurt, it gives more cause for pause as Miami starts this season.

Defensively, the Canes take a massive loss thanks to Marcelin, a younger linebacker the team has needed, as defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman continues to find the right lineups for the season.

So far, the Hurricanes are already down three starting-level corners, and now with Brown and Moore out for the year, the injury bug is turning into a virus.

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes expect to return others as well. Dylan Day came back from the injury report against Wake Forest, while Jordan Lyle is expected to return now after dealing with his offseason struggles.

Miami turns their attention towards Central Michigan, Saturday Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

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