Rising Miami Running Back Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The Miami Hurricanes will consistently bring in weekly honors because they are one of the best teams in the country.

No. 5 Miami has two Heisman candidates, Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney, but they also have some of the best young talent in the country.

This past week against Florida A&M, Javian Mallory was the star player who shined in the ACC.

Mallory adds the first honor of his young career, being named the ACC Freshman of the Week after his two-touchdown and 142-yard performance in the 77-7 victory over the Ratters.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In three seasons in a row, the Hurricanes have had Freshman All-Americans taking over, showing what the Canes can be in the future.

Mallory is another player that could end up on the list at the end of the season.

Head coach Mario Cristobal loved what he saw out of his star freshman against the Rattlers, highlighting how this is the future and right way he sees the talent and program going.

"We saw it in high school from him," Cristobal said during his Monday press conference. "I mean, they ran every scheme. They do a great job out there at West Boca. They run power, counter, inside zone, ISO, might split zone, wide zone. They run it all. And he was also heavily involved in protection, which is a must, right, as a running back here.

"There was never any flinch in his game. He's he's very intelligent and he is very invested. Like it means a lot to him, and he has a mature mentality. So I think it showed since the day he got here. I think when we were running the scout teams during the postseason, he had like a very minor soft tissue injury, but before that, I think his first carry, like he sent a message with how downhill, how physical, how explosive he was. So we saw that pretty early. We saw it in high school, but we saw it early in the practices."

The Hurricanes are back on the road against Wake Forest in a Friday night lights matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Sept. 20.

Mallory will be a player of interest with the Canes' injuries starting to pile up. Miami saw Girard Pringle get hobbled against the Rattlers, while Jordan Lyle's status is still unavailable.

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